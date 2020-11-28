Telangana: Modi’s effigy burnt in Nizamabad over farm laws

Nizamabad: CPM, AIDWA and other organizations protested against alleged anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of Central Govt. They also burnt the effigy of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Friday in Nizamabad.

CPI district secretary N Ramesh Babu alleged that central government is following anti-farmer policies.

Condemning the attack on protesting farmers, he demanded the Central Government to repeal the three farm laws.

During the protest, AIDWA leader Nurjahan, AITUC leader Omaiah and other trade union leaders were present.

Delhi Chalo protest

Meanwhile, the farmers who had gathered on the Delhi borders were allowed only to move towards Burari ground, that too escorted by police. However, a large number of protesters at Singhu and Tikri asserted that they wished to go either to the Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar in central Delhi to protest.

Due to the ongoing protest, many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams.

Rahul Gandhi

Reacting over the protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the three farm laws brought by Centre as “black laws” and said Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers to take them back.

He said in a tweet that no government can stop farmers battling for truth.

“Prime Minister should remember that whenever ego clashes with the truth, the ego always gets defeated. No government in the world can stop farmers battling for truth. The Modi government will have to accept the demands of the farmers and take back black laws. This is just the beginning,” he said.

ये तो बस शुरुआत है!#IamWithFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 27, 2020

The three farm laws are – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.