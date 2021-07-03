Telangana: More than 50 percent of students going abroad vaccinated

Hyderabad: Telangana government is conducting special drive for the students who have to go aboard for their studies. Till now, over 50 percent of 10195 students who have taken admission in foreign educational institutions received COVID-19 jabs.

The state government started special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students on June 5. The drive is being held under the supervision of the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Hyderabad.

Students have been asked to bring their passport, student visa, official admission letter given by the respective university with them to the vaccination centres.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the state government had approached the IPM to reduce the time gap between two doses of the vaccine so that the vaccination process can be completed as soon as possible.

TOI quoted an official saying that till third week of June, 6874 students received jabs.

Currently, the Telangana government is conducting the special drive only in Hyderabad. It is continuously getting request to start the drive in other districts too.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to vaccinate those who are going abroad for jobs.

On Monday, the director of Public Health and Family Welfare issued the guidelines in this regard. Eligible persons can walk into the designated COVID-19 vaccination centres with their passport and valid work permit visa.

The can take jab at 11 designated centres across the state, including two in Hyderabad.