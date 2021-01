RajannaSircilla: A Muslim woman clad in burqa visits Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada in the state on Tuesday.

Apsar, 33-year-old from Manthani, went to the temple to perform an age-old ox-tying ritual called Kode Mokkulu, for Lord Shiva.

The temple authorities and locals there said that this was the first time in the history of the temple that a Muslim woman performed Kode Mokkulu.

This temple also has a dargah on its premises which is visited by many non-Muslims.