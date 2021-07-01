Telangana: New academic year begins today

Published: 1st July 2021
Hyderabad: The new academic year 2021-22 in Telangana started on July 1. In view of an possible threat of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government on the advice of health and medical experts have decided to postpone the physical classes in the educational institutions.

According to the state government directives all the schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges, and other educational institutions should conduct online classes from July 1 through digital mode, TV, and T-Sat platforms. The government has made 50 percent attendance of teachers mandatory.

On the one hand, the decision gave relief to students and guardians, on the other, some teachers’ unions and schools associations have protested the move.

The education ministry officials have said that the government will initiate action against the private schools which violates the government instructions. The ministry officials have said that the students of the rural areas who do not have television sets can avail the benefits of online teaching by visiting the Gram Panchayat office.

Meanwhile, the state government has instructed the private school managements not to increase the fees in the current academic year. The schools have been directed to collect only monthly tuition fees and the GO 46 which was issued last year will be enforced this year as well.

The state government has further said that in accordance with GO 76 strict action will be taken against the schools which increase the tuition fees or charges any other fees.

