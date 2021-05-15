T’gana: New protocol to treat COVID patients under 10 years of age

Hyderabad: Following warnings from the Centre of a possible third wave that could affect young children and youth, the Telangana government is looking to devise a new medical protocol to treat COVID-19 among children under 20 years of age, sources said.

The state government officials have been holding virtual meetings with Kerala and Maharashtra state governments which are currently facing the first stage of the third wave, shooting up positive cases among youth and children.

According to officials, treating infants will be a big challenge as a separate set of medicines are required which need to be procured in advance. Maharashtra Government has come up with special COVID-19 wards for infants and children below 18 years of age.

Taking a leaf from Maharashtra, Telangana is also looking at advancing medical infrastructure in the state to overcome such a crisis, if at all. Currently, Niloufer Hospitals is extending medical services to critically sick children. They may use the facility to treat COVID-19 affected children.

Besides, the government also is known to have directed medical and health department officials to improve medical infrastructure in pediatric hospitals and study the medical facilities available in both public and private facilities to handle the third wave.

A special action plan for third wave will be in the offing soon, state medical and health department officials said.