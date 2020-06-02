Telangana: Newly-wed bride commits suicide at parents’ house

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl who got married to 22-year-old youth committed suicide at her parents’ house. This incident took place in Vikarabad District on Sunday.

As per the details of the case, the couple tied the knot three months ago and started residing in Hyderabad. Recently, the girl had gone to her parents’ house to appear in the SSC examination.

On Sunday, when her family members went out, the girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

Although no suicide note was found, the family members of the girl alleged that she was depressed as her husband was refusing to take her back.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

