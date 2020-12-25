Telangana: Nine more UK returnees test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Nine more persons who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) to Telangana have tested positive for Covid-19, state health officials said on Friday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive UK returnees from among the 1200 passengers have gone up to 16.

According to public health director G Srinivasa Rao, the 16 persons are under observation. Results of some more persons are awaited.

The samples of the 16 persons were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for virus genome sequence test. Results are expected in two days.

The officials found 76 persons as having close contact with these 16. They were quarantined and are under observation. 

While four of the positive persons are from Hyderabad, four are from Medchal Malkajgiri district, two from Jagityal and one each from Manchiryal, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal urban.

The authorities have urged the general public to volunteer information on UK travellers to the call centre number 040-24651119 or WhatsApp to 9154170960.

