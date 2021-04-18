Telangana: No intermediate weightage in EAMCET 2021

Hyderabad: Apart from cancelling SSC examinations and promoting intermediate first year students, Telangana government has also decided to remove intermediate weightage in EAMCET 2021. In the current year, EAMCET rank will be allotted based on the entrance test marks.

According to a report published in The Hans India, around 1.99 lakh first year students who failed last year will also be promoted.

Earlier, the Telangana government had cancelled the SSC exams that were scheduled to be held from May 17. It had also decided to promote all students of Intermediate first year without conducting exams. However, intermediate second-year examinations that were scheduled from May 1 to May 19 have been postponed.

In the current year, there will be no intermediate weightage in EAMCET. Earlier, 25 per cent weightage used to be given to intermediate marks while deciding EAMCET rank.

It may be mentioned that the SSC and intermediate first year examinations were cancelled last year too.

In the present year, the decision to cancel the examinations was taken due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The daily count of COVID-19 cases in the state has breached the 5000-mark. The number of active cases has jumped to 37037.

TS EAMCET 2021

TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) is held for two streams Agriculture & Medical and Engineering. The test for Agriculture & Medical stream is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6 whereas, for Engineering stream, it will be held on July 7, 8 and 9.

The rank obtained in the entrance test can be used for admission into Engineering, Agriculture and Medicinal courses.