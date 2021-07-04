Telangana not recognizing AP’s Potireddypadu project: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Saturday said it does not recognize the Potireddypadu project, which is allegedly being constructed illegally by Andhra Pradesh on Krishna River without any clearance.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the Telangana government is not recognizing the Potireddypadu project, which is being illegally constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Government on Krishna River without any environmental clearances or allocation of even a drop of water to the project or any permissions from the Green Tribunal, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

“The state would oppose Potireddypadu tooth and nail. Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which lifts water for Potireddypadu Canal is also illegal,” said the CMO statement

In the meeting, it was resolved that the three members Committee meeting of the KRMB scheduled on July 9 should be canceled and a full-level board meeting should be convened after July 20 that must include the points raised by Telangana State in the Agenda.

“The meeting has summarily rejected the 66:34 ratio so far continuing on Krishna waters between Andhra and Telangana states. The meeting resolved that the ratio should be 50:50 water allocations from this year onwards. Till the Tribunal makes the final allocation, the meeting proposed that Telangana and Andhra should share 811 TMC of water, 405.5 TMC each from the assured waters,” reads the CMO statement.

In accordance with the State cabinet decision, power generation will continue at Jurala, Pulichintala, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar. Telangana also declared that KRMB has no right to stop power generation given the fact there are no agreements between the two states on hydel power generation.

“Telangana rejected the misinformation campaign launched by the Andhra Pradesh that it is releasing water to the sea after generating power at Pulichintala. The meeting suggested to the AP government to utilise the water released from Pulichintala after the power generation through Prakasam Barrage to fulfill the needs of the Krishna district. This would reduce the cost of power bills for lifting Godavari water from Pattiseema,” the CMO said.

According to the CMO, the Telangana government is utilising every opportunity lawfully to fulfill its needs to lift water for irrigation, to supply drinking water to Hyderabad and for drinking water purposes through Mission Bhagiratha Scheme. The Hydel power being generated is well within the law.