Telangana: Nurse administers two vaccine doses to woman

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd November 2021 7:32 pm IST
Representative Image Photo: Mufid Majnun/ Unsplash

Sangareddy: An incident of criminal negligence came to fore in Sangareddy’s Andole Assembly Constituency during the vaccination program held in a school at Jogipet ward number 1 where a woman was administered the covid-19 vaccination twice.

According to a report, it is said that the woman Sabira Bi was administered a covid-19 dose.  At this time the municipal commissioner suddenly visited the vaccination center for a routine check.

In order for a photo op, the vaccination staff administered another jab to Sabera Bi which was immediately objected by her daughter who lodged a complaint about the criminal negligence of the vaccination staff.

The municipal commissioner immediately shifted Sabera Bi in his car to the Jogipet Hospital where the condition of the patient is reported to be stable.  However, she complains about pain in her chest and neck after her being vaccinated twice by negligence.

