Telangana: Officials gearing up for 100 percent vaccination

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Chief Secretary Sumesh Kumar instructed the officials to complete the 100 percent target of coronavirus vaccination in the state.

The chief secretary spoke to the District Collector through video conferencing. He obtained the current update about the vaccination drive in the state.

The chief secretary informed that 3 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. A new variant of coronavirus is fast spreading in some countries like England, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Germany, Netherland and China. Hence there is a need to speed up the vaccination drive in this state. He advised the officials to form special teams at the village and ward levels. Teams may include Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries.

Sumesh Kumar said that it is necessary for people to have two doses of coronavirus vaccination.