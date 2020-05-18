Telangana opens to all business except containment zones

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday informed that Government has decided to allow all the businesses except in containment zones. He informed that, interstate RTC services are going to begin from May 19 early morning. However RTC services shall stay closed in city limits.

The Chief Minister informed that the Government has decided to extend lockdown in the state till May 31 as per the Government of India Guidelines. The night curfew will continue across the state.

The Taxi and auto service shall also start across the state from tomorrow while Driver +2 are allowed in Taxi, for autos driver + 2 are allowed wearing masks and sanitizers is mandatory.

The business in GHMC shall also start, Commissioner GHMC will formulate the alternate running of shops, saloons and other businesses. Chief Minister announced that e-commerce business will be fully operational from tomorrow.

