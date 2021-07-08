Telangana: Over 83.5% prisoners vaccinated with first dose

Hyderabad: Over 83.5% prisoners have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Telangana government.

As per a report by The News Meter, in an affidavit submitted to the Telangana High Court, Director general of Prisons and Correctional Services said there are around 6938 prisoners, both convicts, and undertrial in the state prisons.

They have vaccinated 5796 prisoners, of whom around 5336 (76.91 percent) prisoners were administered the first dose and 460 (6.6 percent) others with both doses. Around 1142 (16.5 percent) prisoners are still to be vaccinated.

There are a total of 1165 prisoners above 45 plus lodged in state jails. Around 791 prisoners have received the first dose and 272 prisoners have received both doses.

There are a total of 5773 prisoners between the age group of 18 and 44 years in the state jails. Around 4545 prisoners have received the first dose and 188 prisoners have received both doses.

Around 1424 are convicts, while 4349 are undertrials. Out of 1424 convict prisoners, 1195 have received the first dose, while 153 have received both doses. Still, 76 convicts are waiting for the vaccine. Out of 4349 undertrials, 3350 have received the first dose, while 35 have received both doses. Still, 964 undertrials are waiting for the vaccine.

Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services said the Medical and Health Department is facilitating vaccination camps in the concerned jails to vaccinate the eligible prisoners.

The vaccination drive to all the remaining prisoners, who have not been vaccinated, will be completed as per schedule in coordination with the Medical and Health Department, he said.