Telangana: Over 90 percent beds vacant in COVID hospitals

Hyderabad: More than 90 percent beds in government-run hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Telangana remain vacant as the number of infected people continued to decline, officials said.

Of the 8,561 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, 7,803 beds were vacant as on Tuesday. Only 758 people were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly in 220 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, only 1,304 beds were occupied. Of the 8,470 beds, 7,166 were vacant.

The state has 7,696 active COVID cases and of them 5,634 were in home or institutional quarantine.

The state on Tuesday reported 682 new COVID cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,74,540. Three more persons died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,477.

The fatality rate stands at 0.53 percent as against the national average of 1.5 percent. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 percent of the deaths were due to COVID-19 while the remaining 55.04 percent were due to comorbidities.

Telangana’s COVID-19 recoveries continued to outnumber the daily count of new infections as the recovery rate jumped to 96.65 percent.

As many as 761 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,65,367.

Greater Hyderabad reported 119 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri district has the second-highest number at 64, followed by Rangareddy 47, Warangal Urban 41, Khammam 38, Nalgonda 31 and Karimnagar 30.

During the last 24 hours, 55,645 samples were tested – 53,789 in government-run laboratories and 1,856 in private labs. With this the number of cumulative tests had gone up to 58,68,233.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 54 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen Test centres are conducting the COVID tests in the state.

The corona samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,57,663.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Of 2,74,540 overall positive cases, 70 per cent (1,92,178) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (82,362) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 percent of those persons testing positive till now were between 21 and 50 years. As many as 22.91 percent were above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 percent who were below 20 years.

Of the overall cases, 60.44 percent were male and 39.37 percent female.

Source: IANS