Telangana: Petition filed against appointments of VCs of two universities

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court bench comprising of chief justice Hima Kohli and justice Vijaysen Reddy has issued notices to the Kakatiya and Telugu universities vice-chancellors on Wednesday.

Notices were issued after a petition was filed by a retired principal Vidya Sagar against the appointments of the Vice-Chancellors of the two universities. The petitioner claimed that there are irregularities in the appointments.

The petition stated that the Vice-Chancellor of Kakatiya University does not even possess ten years of teaching experience whereas the Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University who has surpassed the age of 70 years.

In this regard, the Telangana High Court has sought an explanation from the government and Universities Grants Commission.

Meanwhile, the high court has directed the two universities’ vice-chancellors to file an affidavit in four weeks.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 27.