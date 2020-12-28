Telangana police busts rave party, 16 arrested

Medchal: Telangana police claimed to have busted an alleged rave party held by a fertilizer trader in a resort on the Medchal Road, on Sunday night and arrested 16 people from the spot.

According to the police, a fertilizer trader organized a party at forest ridge resort for his close friends who were dealers from Siddipet, Nalgonda, Warangal and Gajwel.

As per the reports, the police detained six women and ten men including the manager of Best Crafts Seeds Company. Arrested persons are yet to be identified.

The police seized alcohol, cellphones, and vehicles from them and booked a case under relevant sections. The accused women were sent to the women welfare home.

Further investigation is on.