Telangana: Police constitute teams to find missing soldier

Hyderabad: Telangana police have constituted two special teams to locate the 21-year-old Jawan, B Sai Kiran, who went missing on December 7. The soldier was on his way to join the base camp in Punjab.

Sai Kiran, who was under training at the Faridkot Army camp, came to visit his native village in Siddipet district. He reportedly went missing on his way back to the Army camp on December 7.

On November 16, Sai Kiran had come to his village. He was supposed to report to the training camp on December 7. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Aditional Deputy commissioner of Siddipet, M Srinvasulu said, “At around 8.30 am on December 7, Capt Nikhil Sharma called up Sai Kiran’s father and told him that his son had not reported to the duty.”

He further said, “Army authorities approached the Assistant Inspector General of police at New Delhi Airport to find out whether Sai Kiran boarded the flight.”

Upon receiving the call from the army camp, Saikiran’s father approached the Cheryal police, where an FIR was registered. It is to be noted that on December 5, Saikiran had made a video call to his father before boarding a flight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It was reportedly the last contact between father and son.

Based on the inquiries so far, it is revealed that on December 6, Saikiran and another jawan named Manish, boarded a train to Faridkot at Safdarjung railway station in Delhi. The jawan reportedly went missing after the duo got down at Bhatinda on December 7.

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao, who represents the Siddipet constituency has ordered the police to look into the matter seriously.