Telangana police nab two criminals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Special Operations Team belonging to Rachakonda police commissionerate in the city on Friday arrested two notorious criminals who were wanted in connection with several crimes in Maharashtra.

The police also seized two country-made pistols.

Based on a credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team, LB Nagar zone of Rachakonda Commissionerate nabbed Nandakishore alias Manoj, 23, and Rohan Rajeev Chandaliya, 22. Both are from Pune in Maharashtra. Another person, Kiran Shivaji Khawale, 24, is absconding.

The two wanted criminals had arrived by train in Hyderabad on Thursday. They were arrested within barely 24 hours of their arrival when the police swung into action following a tip-off. The police caught the duo while they were looking for an accommodation in the city.

The police said the arrested persons were previously members of the notorious Raavan Saamrajya gang, headed by Aniketh Bahra Jadav in Jadav Basthi Ravet, Pune. Police officials said the duo were active since 2016 and wanted by the police for their involvement in several crimes coming under the purview of different police stations in Maharashtra.