COVID-19: Telangana police stops ambulances coming in from AP

Hyderabad: Telangana police personnel posted at the Andhra Pradesh borders are stopping ambulances coming for COVID-19 treatment in Hyderabad. Cases in the neighbouring state of AP have been steeply rising and ambulances have been bringing in patients to Hyderabad for better treatment and services. However, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state police reportedly stopped AP ambulances at Ramapuram village of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district and also at Pullur toll gate near Kurnool.

The Telangana police reportedly told ambulances coming in that there are no beds and oxygen beds available in hospitals in Hyderabad. The cops also claimed that they cannot allow the vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, as it will add to the number of cases and create a heavier load of COVID-19 patients on the state.

The police has been inspecting ambulances and then send them back. This has however caused a huge problem for people of AP and it has been learnt that officials of Andhra Pradesh have requested the Telangana government to allow the ambulances to enter.