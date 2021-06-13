Telangana POLYCET: Last date for registration extended

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has informed that it has extended the last date for the online registration of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2021 to June 18.

The students can still register till June 20 and 22 with a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.300 respectively.

The Board added that the date of the entrance test will be informed later and the results will be declared 10 days after the conduct of the exam.

Successful SSC, CBSE and ICSE students are eligible to write the POLYCET. For online coaching classes, students can contact on WhatsApp 9290201021.