Telangana: Private hospitals overcharging? Lodge complaint on this number

Hyderabad: Health authorities in Telangana on Tuesday cautioned people to be wary of private hospitals overcharging patients for providing COVID-19 treatment.

Addressing a press conference here, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said action was being taken against private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 patients.

A private hospital’s license to treat COVID-19 cases has been cancelled while show cause notices have been issued to three more hospitals for excess billing or injudicious oxygen usage, Rao said.

Register complaint here

Rao said grievances regarding medical services and billing by private hospitals can be lodged through Whatsapp number 9154170960.

He pointed out that 26 complaints against private hospitals have already been lodged on this number.

Rao urged people to avail services at government hospitals, which are offering free treatment. He said since some money has to be paid at private hospitals for treatment, it is not good to get admitted there and then lodge complaints.