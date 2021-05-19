Telangana: Private hospitals overcharging? Lodge complaint on this number

He pointed out that 26 complaints against private hospitals have already been lodged on this number.

By News Desk|   Published: 19th May 2021 11:53 am IST
Telangana: Private hospitals overcharging? Lodge complaint on this number
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad:  Health authorities in Telangana on Tuesday cautioned people to be wary of private hospitals overcharging patients for providing COVID-19 treatment.

Addressing a press conference here, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao  said action was being taken against private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 patients. 

A private hospital’s license to treat COVID-19 cases has been cancelled while show cause notices have been issued to three more hospitals for excess billing or injudicious oxygen usage, Rao said.

Register complaint here

Rao said grievances regarding medical services and billing by private hospitals can be lodged through Whatsapp number 9154170960.

He pointed out that 26 complaints against private hospitals have already been lodged on this number.

Rao urged people to avail services at government hospitals, which are offering free treatment. He said since some money has to be paid at private hospitals for treatment, it is not good to get admitted there and then lodge complaints.

Source: With agency inputs

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button