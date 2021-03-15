Telangana progressing ahead tremendously in all sectors: Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said that the state government has shown and proved its mettle by formulating several innovative and revolutionary schemes which are “unheard of” in the country so far.

“The region (that) was subjected to all sorts of discrimination and destruction is now marching and progressing ahead tremendously in all sectors,” the governor noted.

Addressing the joint sitting of Telangana Assembly on the first day of budget session, Soundarajan pointed out several of such initiatives exclusive for state in agriculture, welfare of SCs and STs, education, health care, urban and rural development, drinking water supply and other fronts.

“The list is endless and these are all proof of the State’s vision and its visionary leadership,” she said. “My government is striving forward with mammoth confidence by overcoming the anti-progressive elements who intend to create obstacles to this development,” she added.

Noting that the state has a distinctive and unique ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’, governor Soundararajan exuded confidence that the state government would protect communal harmony and peaceful coexistence of people.

Telangana, which was plunged in darkness seven years ago, soon emerged as a torchbearer to the country after it came into existence in 2014, Soundarajan said, adding that Telangana “is treading forward with self-confidence into yet another financial year.”

Soundarajan said that the proof of Telangana emerging as a progressive and developed State one can be gauged from the fact that it is placed in the third position in the country in the Sustainable Development Goals India Index declared by Niti Aayog.

“With a comprehensive understanding of Telangana’s needs,” Tamilisai said, “Telangana State formulated its development model as individual centric with an objective to find solutions to problems.” She credited chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his experience and understanding in this direction.

From 2014 to 2019, with 17.24 per cent annual growth rate, the State increased its revenues and topped the country, the governor said.

“In 2019-20 financial year, the economic recession prevailed all over the country coupled with 2020-21 COVID-19 pandemic has an adverse impact on the state finances. But yet, the State government had evolved and implemented strategies to face each and every challenging situation and ensured that the economy had not slipped out of hands,” she noted.