Telangana: Pvt schools barred from increasing fees in 2021-22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has passed an order barring schools in the state from increasing feels for this academic year (2021-22). The order was passed on June 28 and was done keeping in mind the prevailing situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused severe financial stress on many families.

The GO (government order) no. 75 directed all schools under all private unaided recognised schools affiliated to the State board, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards to not increase any kind of fee, and also asked private school managements to charge only tuition fee on a monthly basis. Schools in Telangana have been permitted to reopen from July 1 onwards. However, it is unclear if all managements will do so, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Telangana government’s order also stated that if any school violates the order, then such non-compliance will lead to cancellation of school recognition, revocation of no-objection certificate granted for affiliation to respective boards, and other actions under relevant laws.

However, it may be noted that many managements have already charged fees for the year, or at least for the first quarter, and it is unlikely that any kind of refund will be given. It is to be seen how the situation plays out.