Telangana: Rachakonda Police launches free ambulance service

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 18th August 2020 11:25 am IST
Medchal Malkajgiri: Rachakonda Police on Monday launched a free ambulance service called “Life Line Services”.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat flagged off the “Life Line Services” vehicle at Rachakonda Commissioner Office in Neredmet.

Bhagwat said that the “Life Line Services” will be free of cost and will carry both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“This is a 24×7 service. Any citizens can avail the service by calling on COVID Control No 9490617234, 9490617111 to avail the services,” he said.

He also thanked Yuvatha, a group of enthusiastic individuals joined together as a non-profit organization and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) for providing the two ambulances at the service of people of Rachakonda.

