Telangana: Railway receives nearly 19000 complaints in 3 years

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) registered close to 19,000 complaints over the last three years regarding cleanliness, faulty equipment on board among many other issues according to an RTI query filed by city-based RTI activist Robin Zacheus.

The South Central Railway (SCR), responding to his RTI (Right to Information) query gave details on the total number of complaints received in the last three years between April 2019 and October 2019, on its ‘Railway Madad’ app. Between April 2019 and March 2020, there were a total of 9566 complaints. The numbers reduced to 3790 between April 2020 to March 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic grounding all operations for travellers for a while.

As operations resumed slowly, the number of complaints this year also have slowly risen. Between April 2021 to October 2021, a total of 5533 complaints were registered. In general, most of the complaints were regarding the deteriorating quality of food services, luggage issues, and train delays among others. Close to 1,750 complaints were regarding faulty air conditioners, sexual misconduct, theft among others in April 2021.

There were about 1300 complaints regarding security issues along with 850 complaints regarding sexual harassment this year. An RTI activist named Robin Zaccheus expressed his concerns regarding the condition of railways saying, “The South Central Railway’s complaints are alarmingly high and there is a colossal scope of progress in coach cleanliness, AC support, dependability, security, and water accessibility in the washrooms, which is maybe a premise need. The SCR should flourish to offer better assistance and distribute their complaint reports on their website.”

He further stated, “Likewise, there is a requirement for improving existing classifications of protests which are named as miscellaneous. I trust the SCR Management finds fundamental ways to further develop the traveller experience”.