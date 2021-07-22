Telangana rains: KCR instructs officials to take preventive measures for floods

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continued to batter the state, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned and public representatives to take preventive measures given the flood increasing Godavari river catchment area.

Heavy rains are pouring over the north Telangana region, especially in the Balkonda assembly segment and Nizamabad district. KCR instructed the local MLA and R&B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to monitor the preventive measures.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams are also deputed to Nirmal town, which is now submerged in water. The average rainfall in the district was 146 mm, with as many as 13 mandals receiving large excess rainfall.

Besides, the chief minister instructed that Ministers, MLAs, remain in their districts, constituencies in the Godavari, Krishna catchment areas, and monitor the flood situation from time to time. He also instructed TRS leaders, cadres to be available to Telangana Bhavan and monitor the situation.

Since there is a heavy to very heavy rain forecast for the next two days for the state, KCR reiterated that people should not venture out and exercise caution. He also urged them to take care of their own safety.