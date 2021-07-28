Telangana: Rains predicted in some parts of state in next 3 days

Hyderabad: The weather department has predicted that the state could witness rainfall with strong winds and thunder lightning till July 30.In its bulletin it has mentioned that light to average rainfall could occur in some places in the state in the next three days.

For Hyderabad city, the department has said that clouds will hover over the city with the possibility of light rains with lightning over the next two days. The weather officials have predicted rains in Hyderabad and its suburban areas till August 1.