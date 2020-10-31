Telangana Raj Bhavan lit in pink for breast cancer awareness

Hyderabad, Oct 31 : Telangana’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor, has been illuminated in pink lights to raise awareness on breast cancer on Saturday.

The Raj Bhavan’s facade and entrance gate are aglow in pink.

Usha Lakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, which actively promotes breast health and safety arranged the lighting with permission from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The permission was granted to the foundation during an online breast cancer awareness meeting.

Soundararajan emphasised on early detection and treatment of breast cancer to save thousands of precious lives and even posed for pictures in the pink light.

“Early detection is vital in effective cancer treatment and survival. We must all strive for the promotion of better awareness on breast cancer on a regular basis,” she added.

P. Raghu Ram, founder and chief executive of the foundation said that this was the first time ever to illuminate a Raj Bhavan in pink to raise awareness.

October is observed as the International Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Source: IANS

