Telangana: Ration card to get cancelled if not used in 3 months

Hyderabad: Telangana backward classes welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday said that a beneficiary’s ration card would be cancelled if it is not used for over three months.

Speaking on issuing new ration cards to the people, minister Kamlakar said that centre has imposed restrictions on ration cards in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and clarified that the ration card will be canceled automatically if the ration rice is not taken for three months in a row.

He said the decision was taken by the government with the intention of providing subsidized rice to the deserving poor.

However, he said that issuing ration cards to the people in the state is a continuous process, which will continue even further.

“According to the Center, only 23,46,000 people are eligible for the ration card and have also clarified that only 1.91 crore beneficiaries should be considered. However, the state currently has 1.73 crore beneficiaries and 80 percent of the population has a ration card in Telangana, ” Kamalakar noted.

Applications for 4,88,775 cards are in the process. It was clarified that the issuance of food security cards is an ongoing process. The issue of issuing new ration cards is under government scrutiny.

In the last three years, 44,734 cards have been issued in Hyderabad. Another 97,000 cards are pending. The minister clarified that the new cards could not be issued due to COVID-19. Pending applications will be verified soon and white ration cards will be issued to each eligible person.