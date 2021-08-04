Telangana received 53.5 percent excess rainfall in first two months of monsoon

Hyderabad: The weather department has said that Telangana received 53.5 percent excess rainfall in the first two months of the monsoon season.

The arrival of the southwest monsoon was witnessed on June 3 with the depression in the air resulting in heavy rainfall in the state.

The southwest monsoon became active again in the month of July. Several districts have witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The rainfall recorded since the monsoon season began is 36.30 cm in the state.

Meanwhile, 6 districts recorded twice the normal rainfall. Jagtiyal, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Yadadari, and Bhongir recorded 100-150 percent of normal rains.

The weather department have said that nine districts have received excessive rainfall whereas 18 districts have received more than average and 6 districts have witnessed normal rainfall.