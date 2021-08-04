Telangana receives 48% excess rainfall in water year 2021-2022

Hyderabad: Telangana has received 48 per cent excess rainfall during the water year 2021-2022, as per the latest data released by the Ground Water Department (GWD) on Tuesday.

GWD monitored water levels during July this year through 1063 Piezometers (monitoring stations) covering all the mandals from 33 districts of the state.

During the water year 2021-22, Telangana has received rainfall of 535 mm against 361 mm of normal rainfall up to July 31, 2021 and it ranges from 263 mm (Nagarkurnool District) to 769 mm (Nirmal) and thus there is a 48 per cent excess rainfall received during this period as compared to normal annual rainfall during July-2021.

While 29 districts– Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Medak, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Komaram Bheem, Khammam, Jagityal, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Medchal, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Warangal(Rural), Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Jangaon, Warangal (Urban), Yadadri, Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Narayanpet received (21 to 105 per cent) excess rainfall and remaining four districts received normal rainfall (10 to 16 per cent) during this period.

The average groundwater levels in the State during July 2021 is 6.07 meters below ground level (m bgl) and it varies from 2.57 m bgl (Warangal Rural) to 13.79 m bgl (Medak).Out of the 33 districts, in 11 districts, the average water level is < 5 m bgl, in 20 districts between 5-10 m bgl and in the remaining 2 districts it is >10 m bgl.

A net rise in groundwater level of 3.19 m is observed during July 2021 as compared to July -2020 ( by 30 pc rise) and the rise is observed in all districts.

A minimum rise of 0.01 m is observed in the Mancherial district and a maximum rise of 8.61 m in Rangareddy district, the release added.