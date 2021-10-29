Telangana records 174 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 29th October 2021 8:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday registered 174 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,174, while the death toll climbed to 3,954 with two more fatalities.

With 202 people recovering from the infectious disease, recoveries have gone up to 6,63,124, leaving 4,096 active cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 65, followed by Karimnagar (14) and Medchal Malkajgiri (13) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

It said 38,442 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,75,06,928.

The samples tested per million population were 7,39,036.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.80 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.17 per cent, respectively.

