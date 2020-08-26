Telangana records 3,018 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday

By Sruthi Vibhavari Published: 26th August 2020 11:11 am IST
coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a new highest single-day spike of 3,018 COVID-19 cases and ten deaths on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 1,11,668 and total deaths to 780. The state also tested a record-high of 61,040 samples on Tuesday, taking the total tests done in the state to 10,82,094.

Out of the total, 475 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, followed by Rangareddy (247) and Medchal Malakjigiri (204). While GHMC continues to top the list in the state, as many as nine other districts crossed the 100-plus mark. Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet districts reported a high of over 85 cases each.

The case fatality rate in Telangana also stands at 0.69% compared to the national average of 1.84%, according to the daily media bulletin issued by the state’s Public Health and Family Welfare department.

The bulletin also stated that 46.13% have died of Covid-19 and 53.87% due to co-morbidities in the state. These figures, however, remained unchanged from the day the new bulletin is being issued.

As of 8 pm on Monday, 1,060 people recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 85,223. Telangana’s recovery rate stands at 76.30 per cent, as against the national average of 75.92 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed two COVID-19 reinfections in the state. “Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again. Courage is the main drug for battling the pandemic,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender in an interview with a television channel.

Senior health department officials on Tuesday said that they are confident in reducing the spread by the end of September. “The ramping up of the tests has come at the right time and hopefully by September ending, we should be able to control COVID in the entire State,” said Director of Public health, Dr. Srinivasa Rao, while addressing a media gathering.

