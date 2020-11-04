Telangana: Registration of properties resume after launch of Dharani portal

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announced that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held soon. TSEC chief C Partha Sarathi announced that the commission would announce the poll schedule soon after the final electoral roll is published on November 13.

The chief said that the pre-election process for GHMC elections has already begun and notification for preparation of ward-wise electoral rolls has been issued. While the draft electoral rolls will be out on November 7, the final voters’ list will be published on November 13 after receiving objections and suggestions on the draft between November 8 to 11. Later, the election notification will be issued anytime.

Speaking at a training session for returning officers and assistant returning officers appointed for the GHMC

elections, the SEC commissioner said the returning officers are responsible for every aspect of the election of their division including identification of polling booths, polling staff and providing material to the staff.

All the 30 deputy commissioners of the GHMC have been roped in the election duties and returning officers were also appointed to each of 150 wards. “Each ward will have 50 polling stations. The returning officers have to make arrangements for video recording and webcasting. The polling stations, which have internet facility and proper lighting, will be used for face recognition technology,” Partha Sarathi said.

Explaining the measures to be taken right from the nominations to the declaration of the results the officials said that the returning officers have to prepare a checklist pertaining to the duties and responsibilities and should monitor the implementation of model code of conduct, election expenditure and other aspects.