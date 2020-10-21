Telangana reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 21st October 2020 12:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

The department also reported 1,811 discharged cases.

With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,26,124, including 2,04,388 discharges and 1,287 deaths, said the State Health Department.

There were 20,449 active cases in the state, as of Tuesday.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s COVID-19 count stands at 76,51,108, including 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,15,914 fatalities.

Source: ANI

