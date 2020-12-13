Telangana reports 4 deaths, 573 new cases of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana reported four deaths and 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as per the state health department.

The State Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,77,724 out of which 573 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Active cases

The active cases of the deadly virus currently stand at 7,630.

The total discharges of COVID-19 reported were 2,68,601 including 609 new discharges.

However, the state reported four new deaths making the total deaths in the state due to COVID-19 rise to 1,493 deaths.

COVID-19 vaccination

On December 12, the Telangana government constituted four committees for the COVID-19 vaccination mechanism in the state.

The committees are–State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force.

