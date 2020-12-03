Telangana reports 609 new COVID-19 positive cases, 3 deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 609 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,71,492.

According to the state’s Health Department, the total count of novel coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,71,492 including 2,61,028 discharged cases and 1,465 succumbed to deaths due to the virus.

The active cases in the state stand at 8,999 with 1,465 deaths reported in Telangana till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India reported 422943 active COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data.

