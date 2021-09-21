Telangana Residential School’s 1080 students are sure to get admission in IIT

Hyderabad: A total of 1080 students of the government of Telangana run residential schools have paved their way for admission in IIT by qualifying in JEE exam.

A total of 638 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society have cracked JEE exam and 44 among them obtained more than 90% marks.

Similarly, 442 students of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society cracked JEE exam, and 12 them obtained more than 90%.

Students of both of these residential schools run under government of Telangana are being trained by a company known as “OAKS” for JEE- Neet and other qualifying exams.

OAKS has rendered its training service in TMREIS schools on experimental basis while its services are engaged on regular basis to train social welfare and tribal welfare schools students for JEE exam.

Telangana state minister KT Rama Rao has congratulated the successful students and the officials of OAKS.

The Telangana state government had allocated equal budget for all residential schools and announced equal educational opportunities in them.

After the excellent results of students in social welfare and tribal welfare schools in qualifying exams, it is hoped that the qualifying training shall also be provided in TMREIS schools.