Telangana: Revanth Reddy launches Congress membership drive

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress would achieve the target of enrolling 30 lakh members from Telangana state as part of the party’s nationwide membership drive.

The membership was launched at Kodangal on Thursday on the occasion of the birthday of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi. AICC leader Praveen Chakravarty, TPCC leaders H. Venugopal, Deepak John, Shiv Sena Reddy, Ch Kiran Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Before launching the drive, the congress leaders paid rich tributes to Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy explained the significance and importance of the date ‘9th December’. He said that it was on the same day in 2009, the then Congress-led UPA Government announced the formation of Telangana. He added that despite several obstacles and severe opposition by many leaders within and outside the party and government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi decided to grant statehood for the Telangana region.

“Sonia Gandhi Ji wanted to put an end to the era of discrimination and injustice. She wanted the Telangana youth to prosper on par with others without any difficulties. Therefore, she turned the 60-year-old dream of Telangana into a reality and this was announced for the first time on December 9, 2009,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said that the main objective for Telangana formation could not be achieved as the TRS government failed to fulfil the aspirations of common people. He attacked the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that he treated Telangana as his personal fiefdom and worked only for the benefit of his family and friends.

“Sonia Gandhi ji granted statehood for Telangana with a clear objective of empowering people. It is the duty of the Congress party to ensure that those aspirations are fulfilled,” he asserted.