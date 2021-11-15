Telangana: Revanth Reddy slams centre, state over paddy issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy slammed the Centre and state government for “being irresponsible in purchasing paddy.”

Reddy questioned the state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said why the government is not spending money on paddy?

He criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) saying “both are one.”

Congress leader further demanded, “a special budget to be introduced so that every grain be bought.” He also stressed that a protest should be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Nehru, the congress party laid flowers at the statue of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Gandhi Bhavan.

He remembered Nehru’s contribution and said “he was jailed for ten years for nation, it is a festival day for people of this country.”

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Children’s Day in India on November 14.

Nehru was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was known for emphasizing the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘Bal Diwas’ or Children’s Day in India.