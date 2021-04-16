Telangana: Sarpanch dies two days after taking COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old Sarpanch of Ranga Reddy district died on Wednesday night, reportedly two days after taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per reports, her last rites were conducted on Thursday without any post-mortem.

The district health authorities, however, said that her death was not related to the vaccine.

Sarpanch Rajamoni Mayuri of Lingamdana village took the jab on April 12 at a primary health centre in Keshampet Mandal.

A relative of the Sarpanch was quoted by the New Indian Express, saying, “After vaccination she suffered from fever and had vomiting. Due to high fever, she even had fits. On Wednesday, her family got worried looking at her condition and shifted her to a hospital in Shamshabad. The doctors there said that she was brought dead.”

“Some health department officials visited and told Mayuri’s family that post-mortem will be conducted, but it did not take place. Some Mandal-level officials later promised her family Rs 10 lakh compensation and admission of her children in government residential school,” the relative said.

District medical and health officer K Swarajya Lakshmi said that the sarpanch was a hypertensive patient and was had some thyroid related issues and that her death was not related to the vaccine.

Her family has demanded a probe.