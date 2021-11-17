Telangana: Scholarship issue likely to be expedited soon

Hyderabad: The issue of delay in state scholarship is likely to be expedited soon. The state is likely to release the college arrears within the next few days during the third quarter of the budget.

The director of Minority Welfare commissionerate Shahnawaz Qasim exhorted the minority students from Telangana to submit their applications in large numbers for Central Government scholarship.

The Central Government has fixed a target of 63000 pre-matric scholarships and 10000 post-matric scholarships for Telangana students. In case of a large number of applications submitted for Central Government scholarship, the Telangana quota could be increased by the Central Government. The last date for submission of the Central scholarship is November 30. These applications will be scrutinized by December 15.

Shahnawaz Qasim said that the delay in releasing the state scholarship was due to priority in expediting the pending scholarships of 2017.

He added that as per the current budget the scholarships of 2019-20 and 2020-21 shall be expedited soon. Similarly, immediate steps are being taken to expedite the overseas scholarships.