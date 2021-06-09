Telangana: Schools plan to start online classes from June 16

By News Desk|   Published: 9th June 2021 9:50 am IST
Online classes: Fun for city students, villagers find them hard

Hyderabad: As the Telangana State government extended the summer vacations till June 15, the educational institutions plan to start online classes for the next academic year on June 16.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools have decided to begin online classes from June 7. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer vacation was extended till June 16 resulting in the suspension of online classes. The students, parents, and guardians were duly informed of the matter by the school authorities as well.

The school management in their statements have said that they are also waiting for the state government’s directions on the commencement of online classes.

The educational institutions’ authorities have said that they are expecting an announcement by the education minister on the subject by June 15.

It has to be noted that last year online classes were held to complete the syllabus. All the students were promoted to the next class without exams being conducted.

