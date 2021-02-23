Telangana: Schools to re-open for classes 6-8 from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced to reopen schools for students of class 6, class 7 and class 8 from February 24.

The decision has been taken on the instructions of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, said state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

“Physical classes for 6, 7 and 8 will be started between February 24 and March 1,” she added.

Earlier, the Telangana government allowed the reopening of schools for students of class 9 and above from February 1.

The school management is advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The consent of parents is also required to send their children to school. School management will have to ensure that online classes are continued for children who are unable to attend school.