Telangana seeks timely supply of fertilizers from Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the Centre to immediately supply the required quantity of fertilizers to the State.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for fertilizers and chemicals Mansukh Mandaviya to take immediate steps to ensure timely supply of fertilizers as per the State’s requirements.

He pointed out that the State government had written a letter in September, seeking monthly supplies of fertilizers in accordance with the requirement.

The Centre has allotted 20.5 lakh tonnes of various types of fertilizers to the State for Yasangi (Rabi season)

He said though the State required 6.4 lakh tonnes of fertilizers during October and November, the Centre allotted only 3.67 lakh tonnes. Out of this, so far only 1.55 lakh tonnes were supplied.

He said as per the original allocation made by the Centre, Telangana was yet to receive 2.12 lakh tonnes.

The agriculture minister requested that Telangana may be supplied fertilizers from vessels that have arrived from other countries.

He demanded that 23 tonnes of urea be supplied from the IPL company’s vessel at Gangavaram Port.

He also urged the central minister to allot 30,000 tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) from the vessels of RCF, Chambal and IPL Fertilizers at Kakinada and Visakhapatnam ports.

Niranjan Reddy also urged him to allot two additional rakes of urea from the KRIBHCO company.

He said the shortfall in supplies during October and November should be met along with the supplies scheduled from December to March.