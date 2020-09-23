Telangana sees 10 more deaths, 2,296 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,296 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the aggregate to 1.77 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,062 in the state with 10 fatalities.

Out of the 2,296 cases, 321 were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 217, Medchal Malkajgiri 173, Nalgonda 155, Karimnagar 136, and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 22.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.46 lakh, while 29,873 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.52 percent, while it was 81.23 percent in the country, it said.

The bulletin said 55,892 samples were tested on September 22.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 26.28 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 70,809, it added.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 percent, while it was 1.59 percent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state, which was 80.71 percent, as on September 15 night, has been increasing steadily.

The state has been witnessing about 2,000 recoveries every day.

Source: PTI