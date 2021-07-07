Telangana sees high demand for Sputnik V when compared to other states

Hyderabad: In order to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccination drive is in full swing in the country. People are also actively participating in the drive.

In India, most people are taking either Covaxin or Covishield. However, they also have options to select among some foreign-made vaccines such as Russian-made Sputnik V. Interestingly, the number of people opting for Sputnik V in Telangana is higher when compared to other Indian states.

In India, around half of the Sputnik V vaccines have been allotted to the Telangana State. In the state, more than 51,000 people have taken the Sputnik V vaccine.

In Telangana, 22.50 lakhs doses of Covaxin and 95.33 lakhs doses of Covishield have been administered. Earlier the Sputnik V vaccine was available in Apollo Group of Hospital in Telangana but now it can be obtained in other hospitals as well.

According to the state government data, more than 1 crore people have taken the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. The government data shows that 1,00,74,255 people have taken the first dose of the covid vaccine whereas 17,50,815 people have taken the second dose. In Hyderabad, 22.27 lakhs of people have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

1,18,25,070 people aged more than 18 years of age have been administered the covid-19 vaccine.

According to the medical experts’ research, the efficacy of Indian manufactured vaccines and foreign developed vaccines are almost the same. Even after taking both doses of the vaccine, one should still strictly follow the covid-19 guidelines, experts added.

It may be mentioned that recently some people were found to be COVID-19 positive even after taking both doses of the vaccine.