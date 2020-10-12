Telangana sees low Covid count with fewer tests

Hyderabad, Oct 12 : Telangana reported 1,021 new Covid-19 positive cases and six deaths during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

The daily count saw a big drop due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend. The state’s tally has now mounted to 2,13,084.

The active cases, however, stand at 25,514 including 20,036 in home/institutional isolation.

Six more people succumbed to Covid-19, taking the cumulative death toll to 1,228. The fatality rate stands at 0.57 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had co-morbidities.

In the 24 hours ending 8 p.m. on Sunday, there were more recoveries than new cases. With 2,214 more people recovering from the virus during the period, the total recoveries jumped to 1,87,342. The state’s recovery rate climbed to 87.91 per cent while the national average is 86.2 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 30,210 tests were conducted. With this, the cumulative numbers have gone up to 35,77,261.

Seventeen government-run laboratories, 44 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

According to a media bulletin from the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, out of 30,210 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 28,310 were tested in government-run laboratories and 1,900 in private. Of the total samples, 13,292 were primary and 3,625 were secondary.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 96,111. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 2,13,084 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,49,159) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (63,925) were symptomatic.

Of the new cases registered during the last 24 hours, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 228 cases.

Medchal Malkajgiri district recorded second highest number of cases at 84 followed by Rangareddy (68), Karimnagar (67), Nalgonda (46), Sangareddy (44) Siddipet (41) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (30).

The data shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive so far are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.

Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.

The data also shows most of the beds in government and private hospitals treating Covid patients are vacant.

Out of total 8,792 beds in 62 government-run Covid hospitals, 6,997 are vacant.

A total 228 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,165 beds, of which 6,482 are vacant.

