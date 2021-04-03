Telangana: Seven local body elections likely after Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll

Hyderabad: Elections to seven urban local bodies (ULBs) are likely to be held after Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls.

The polls to Greater Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations, Siddipet, Jadcherla, Nakrekal, Atchampet and Kothur municipalities might be held in the second week of May and special officers are likely to be appointed, according to the Deccan Chronicle.

The term of elected bodies Kothur term expired on October 29, 2020, Nakrekal term expired on December 15, 2020, Greater Warangal municipal corporation, Khammam municipal corporation and Atchampet municipality expired on March 14 and Siddipet term to be end on April 15, 2021.

The complete exercise of delimitation of wards, inviting objections and suggestions, disposing them and a final notification on the total number of wards post-delimitation completed by March 25.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development is expected to issue a government order notifying wards within a week or two.

This will pave the way for the Telangana state election commission to issue notification regarding the civic polls.

The number of divisions in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been increased from 58 to 66 and at the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) from 50 to 60. The wards in Siddipet have been increased to 43, Jadcherla 27, Achampet 20, Nakrekal 20 and Kothur 12, the report mentioned.

The bypoll to Nagarjuna Sagar will be held on April 17 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.