Telangana: Several low-lying areas face inundation as heavy rains lash state

Hyderabad: Several low-lying areas faced inundation and road links were disrupted in Telangana on Friday following heavy rains that lashed the state during the last two days.



Relief operations were taken up in Nirmal and other districts as several residential localities faced inundation, official sources said.



National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a group of seven people who were stuck at an ashram in Nizamabad district.



State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy supervised the operation and those stranded at the ashram were rescued in the early hours of Friday, they said.



Several rivulets and other water bodies were in spate following the heavy rains leading to disruption of road links in various villages in the state.



State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, who held a meeting with Mahabubabad district officials on Friday, directed them to take measures to strengthen bunds of tanks and other water bodies to prevent breaches.



Wankidi in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district received 39 cms of rainfall, followed by Asifabad (30 cms), Sarangapur in Nirmal district (21 cms), official sources said.



Several other places in Jagtial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Warangal Rural received very heavy rainfall, they said.



Normal life was affected in several parts of Telangana on Thursday as torrential rains continued to batter the state for the second day, leading to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with officials on Thursday on the rainy situation and directed them to be on alert and ensure that people living in low-lying areas do not face any hardships following the rains.